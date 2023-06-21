2023 Hajj: NAHCON inspects facilities at Muna, Arafat, Muzdalifah

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has inspected facilitates at the holy sites of Muna, plain of Arafat and muzdalifah, ahead of arafat scheduled for Tuesday.

NAHCON’s Cordinator of Taraddudiyyah, Dr Aliyu Tanko, while taking journalists round the site, on Tuesday in Makkah, said that adequate arrangements were being finalised to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims to, from and within the areas.

Tanko, who was accompanied by the officials of the Company of Mutawwif for pilgrims from African non Arab countries said rehabilitation works were at various stages of completion at the holy sites.

According to him, the Saudi Arabian authorities had resolved to make this year’s hajj memorable, saying that this was attested to by the face lift and upgrade of the Arafat tenting project.

He explained that based on scholars’ advice and the Saudi authorities policy to ensure comfort and ease, pilgrims’ movement to Muna would begin from midnight of the 7th of Dhul-Hijjah, equivalent to June 26.

Tanko said: ” While movement from Muna to Arafat is expected to also commence before dawn, or immediately after Subh prayers, the following day which is the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, June 27.”

Also speaking during the tour, a representative of the Company of Mutawwif, Abubakar Banãma said it had made all the necessary arrangements and provisions to diligently look after the well-being of Nigerian pilgrims in all the three sites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that there was tremendous infrastructural improvement particularly on the plains of Arafat and Muzdalifah. (NAN)

