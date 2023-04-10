2023 Hajj: Katsina pilgrims board fixes April 21 deadline for completion of fares

By Zubairu Idris

The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed April 21, as deadline for the completion of hajj fares by state’s prospective pilgrims for the 2023 pilgrimage.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Badaru Bello-Karofi, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Katsina.

He said it was sequel to the meeting of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) with Chief Executive Officers of the pilgrims welfare offices of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The PRO said: “The NAHCON fixed

N2.91 million only as hajj fare for states in the North, where Katsina State belonged.”

Accordingly, the PRO “the Katsina Pilgrims Welfare Board is calling on intending pilgrims who registered for the hajj and made deposits to settle their balances between now and April 21.”

He, therefore, advised the prospective pilgrims to approach any of the board’s zonal offices to complete their payments.

The officer revealed that all payments must be made via bank draft, payable to the state pilgrims welfare board, as “no cash payment is allowed”.

He further called for continued support and cooperation from the public in its preparations for the successful exercise.

Bello-Karofi also prayed the Almighty Allah to enable the board to conduct a hitch-free hajj operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that NAHCON had allocated 4, 913 hajj seats to the state for the 2023 Hajj.

Each of the intending pilgrims had deposited minimum of N2.5 million before the registration, as directed by the board.(NAN)