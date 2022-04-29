2023: Guber aspirant urges PDP to conduct free, fair primary election

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Mr Nwabueze Ugwu, has urged the party to ensure that its primary election is free, fair and credible.

Ugwu made the appeal during the screening of governorship aspirants on Thursday in Enugu.

He said that only a credible primary would guarantee those who were screened to participate in the primary without being rigged out.

Ugwu, who was a member of the Enugu House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, said, “I want my party to organise a clean primary that will be fair to all the aspirants.

“I am hopeful that the most popular candidate will emerge and will be supported by all based on the credibility of the whole electoral process,” Ugwu said.

On zoning, the gubernatorial aspirant said it was crucial, stressing that without it there would be problems during the elections as each zone would like to produce the governor.

When reminded that he came from the same area as former Gov. Chimaraoke Nnamani and that the zone is not supposed to contest the governorship election in 2023, Ugwu said zoning in the state was not based on council area but on senatorial district.

“Zoning is according to senatorial districts and when we are talking about zoning in Enugu State, we mean senatorial zones.

“It was Enugu-East first, followed by Enugu-West and then Enugu-North. It is now the turn of Enugu East again. We don’t micro-zone or zone according LGAs, towns, wards, families or culture,” he said.

According to Ugwu, the state deserves a governor that practices inclusiveness and will ensure that everyone in the state gets employed.

He said getting jobs for Enugu people was possible given his 10 years research and work plan he had.

With this, he said. every Enugu indigene could get employment and “this is what I am out to do“.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi has given the needed peace, he succeeded 100 per cent in that but I desire that if anyone is given employment, there shall be no problem in the state,” Ugwu said. (NAN)

