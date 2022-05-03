2023: Groups urge political parties to zone presidential ticket to north central

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Youth Mandate Group (NYMG) in collaboration with North Central Youth Council of Nigeria (NCYCN) have advised all political parties to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the North Central.

The National Coordinator and Convener of the groups, Mr Abba Abba, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abba said that zoning the presidential ticket to North Central would balance political equation in the country.

The youth leader insisted that the North Central had been sidelined in the scheme of things for long, as per the issue of presidency was concerned.

“North central is the region hosting the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, the administrative headquarters of Nigeria, and at no time any political party thought it wise that North Central should produce the President of Nigeria.

“What is our offence that we are not always considered? We shall mobilise, canvass support and engage stakeholders to understand the reasons why north central should be given the presidential ticket,” he said.

Similarly, Abba called on the National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) not only to zone their presidential ticket to North Central, but also to give the party’s ticket to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello represents the youth mandate in Nigeria and we are ready to mobilise support for his election as President of Nigeria.

“He has done well as governor of Kogi and gather much desired experience to lead our great nation.

“We will continue to campaign for Gov. Bello in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, trusting God, that Bello will emerge the next President of Nigeria,’’ he said. (NAN)

