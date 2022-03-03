2023: Group wants Yoruba Obas’ support for Tinubu

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Yoruba Ronu, a socio-political organisation fighting the cause of Yoruba race at home and in diaspora has called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023.

The call came ahead of Tinubu’s planned visit to Ondo State on Friday in the next phase of his visits to Southwest traditional rulers.Chairman of the group, Prince Diran Iyantan, said this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Akure.Iyantan said support of traditional rulers for Tinubu would be a payback for the astute politician, who according him holds different traditional titles in Yoruba land, and who had helped traditional institutions in the country.He said that Tinubu had been a shining light in the Nigerian political scene since the present democratic dispensation began in 1999.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has always been part of the factors that entrenched this present democratic system.” He has continually worked to sustain it and, in the process, elevated many Yoruba sons and daughters to high pedestals.“None of the supposed presidential aspirants in the South has made more sacrifice for the growth of the nation’s democracy than the national leader of the APC, Ahmed Tinubu. “By simple assessment, none of them has a better chance of clinching the APC ticket in the primaries than Asiwaju Tinubu does.

“He has built a strong political coalition across the 36 states of the federation and FCT. This is a heavy task difficult for other competitors to attempt,” he stated.According to Iyantan, zoning of the presidential ticket of the ruling party to the south will provide Asiwaju Tinubu the appropriate platform to actualise his life-long dream of becoming the president of the country.” By this zoning, the question is ‘who is better qualified than the Asiwaju of our time?’ Asiwaju Bola Tinubu certainly towers above everyone in the southern part of the nation who may want to try him for size.“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacrificed much for this country, the Yoruba race and his party.

“As a tested, accomplished and visionary leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has invested his entire lifetime and his resources in building an expansive network of Yoruba, nay Nigerian.

“Political leaders who have risen to the peak of their careers will readily rise to see him to success in the journey to the position in view,” he said.The chairman explained that as a true ‘Omoluabi of Yoruba race’, Asiwaju Tinubu symbolises courage, hard work, humility and respect for traditional institutions.

” We are hoping that Tinubu will receive a rousing welcome as he visits Ondo State, the birthplace of the progressive politics in Nigeria,” he said.( NAN)

