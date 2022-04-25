2023: Group urges support for Igbo presidency

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A pressure group, the Igbo Reawakening Forum (IRF), has joined calls for the Igbo ethnic group to produce Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election.

IRF’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Dr Nkwo Nnabuchi, made the called while speaking to newsmen after its meeting in Awka on Sunday.

Nnabuchi said that the existing principle of rotation in the country was in favour of the South-East geopolitical zone to produce the next president.

The BoT chairman said that allowing the South-East to produce the next president of the country would promote equity and fairness.

”We urge other ethnic groups in the nation to support the South-East for a better and more united country.

”The South-East region is apart and parcel of this country. It believes in the unity of the nation.

”It also believes strongly in a unity that is anchored on justice, fairness and equity,” he said.

Nnabuchi urged political parties to give their tickets to aspirants from South-East to ensure power balancing and fair play.

Speaking on insecurity, he urged all tiers of government to be more proactive in the fight against crime and criminality in different parts of the country.(NAN)

