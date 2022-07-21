2023: Group urges politicians to embrace issues-based campaigns

By Yakubu Uba

A socio-cultiral group, Kullen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has urged Nigerian politicians to campaign on issues to ensure a peaceful electoral process in the 2023 General Elections.

The call is contained in a statement by KACRAN National President, Alhaji Khalil Bello on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Bello also urged religious leaders to work towards unity and peace in Nigeria.

”Our association like other like-minded groups have been working to promote peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers.

“We in KACRAN have noted with dismay and dissatisfaction, in recent times utterances of some politicians, religious leaders and preachers, who play primitive and parochial politics with religion by inciting and promoting inter faith conflicts in their political campaigns and messages.

“We utterly condemn this practice and hereby appeal to all Nigerians to discountenance and disregard political campaigns where people are told to vote on religious or tribal lines,” Bello said.

Bello urged Nigerians to use there time to obtain their Permanent Voters Card registration to enable them exercise their civil rights.

He also lauded the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for carrying herders along in its intervention programmes in north east.

Bello also urged for more funding for NEDC to enable it continue to deliver on its objectives. (NAN)

