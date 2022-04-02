2023: Group urges politicians to cede presidential tickets to S/East

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Movement for Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction, on Saturday, appealed to politicians to cede all presidential election tickets to South-East.

The National Convener of the movement, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We reiterate our earlier appeal to the political class to reenact 1999 scenario in which the presidency was ceded to the South-West; using the same perimeter for the South-East will be ideal in 2023.

“It will be in the national interest, unity, peace, inclusiveness and to douse political tension as well as give a sense of belonging by ceding the presidency to the South-East.

“We equally extol architects of social justice and advocates of election of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction such as elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

“Others are Dr Pius Chukwuemeka Ezeife, late Balarabe Musa, Dr Joe Odumakin, Sen. Shehu Sani for upholding the principles of truth, justice, equity and egalitarianism”, he said.

He called on the people of South-East to obtain their voter cards, saying it remained a veritable instrument to enthrone good governance.

“We call on our leader, Dr Pius Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to constitute without delay, Contact, Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee for election of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction and Voters Registration Committee,” he said.

Ezekwueme also urged Igbos with proven track record of excellence in public service and management to make themselves available for selection in the search for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. (NAN)

