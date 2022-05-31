2023: Group urges FG, stakeholders to tackle electoral violence, thuggery

The Coalition of Democracy Monitors for Credible Elections (CDMCE) has urged the Federal Government and other stakeholders to evolve ways of tackling electoral violence and thuggery during the 2023 general elections.

The National Coordinator, Malam Balarabe Rufai, made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.Rufai said that CDMCE, a Kano-based Non-Governmental Organisation, was worried about the rising use of thugs and weapons by politicians.He said that the conduct of political party primaries in Kano had revealed that some politicians could use violence to win elections.The coordinator further stated that the level of desperation being displayed by some politicians was worrisome.”Stakeholders need to work together to address this.

The electoral process needs to be peaceful to ensure credibility.”If this is not addressed, the electoral process will witness serious challenges. This isn’t good for the nation,” he said.Rufai also urged security agencies to support the electoral process by maintaining neutrality during elections.(NAN)

