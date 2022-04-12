2023: Group urges Bishop Sunday Onuoha to join Abia Guber race

By Chimezie Godfrey.

As 2023 draws closer, the Abia Revival Movement (ARM) UK, has called for the emergence of honourable Bishop Sunday Onuoha as the central candidate for Governorship of Abia State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Movement on Monday, co-signed by its General CoordinatorEmmanuel Ekeoma and the General Secretary Godwin Udensi.

The group noted that election season is once again approaching and political parties eligible to participate in the upcoming 2023 elections in Abia state have commenced their campaign, appealing for votes from the people to govern the affairs of the state.

The Abia Revival Movement (ARM) UK, observed with dismay the deplorable state of infrastructure in the state, the high unemployment and diminished business opportunities, poor educational and health facilities and general breakdown of law and order due to incompetent governance.

It therefore called for a change in leadership, thus, endorsing Bishop Sunday Onuoha to join the race considering his wealth of experience in Global Peace Initiatives, Diaspora connection, international engagement in technology amongst others.

According to the statement, “What hope does this coming election hold for the plight of the people of Abia after the many failures of past leadership, is there a worthy leader amongst many that can lead a renaissance in Abia state?

“We observe that in the last 24 years, Abia has suffered from abject incompetence in leadership at the highest level, Godfatherism and an evil cabal that has held the state to ransom and thereby hampering economic and social development and gross mismanagement of human and material resources of the state.

“We therefore call for a total change in leadership. A leadership that is independent, focused, visionary, transparent and people. oriented, with a sound economic plan that can lift the state out of the doldrums and into economic prosperity, including the regeneration of Aba metropolis into a world-class city with world-class infrastructure to support production, creativity, skills, apprenticeship and commercial hub centre of Ala Igbo.

“In the view of this, we therefore support numerous other concerned stakeholders who called for the emergence of honourable Bishop Sunday Onuoha as the central candidate for Governorship of Abia State in the coming 2023 election.

“Bishop Onuoha’s wealth of experience in Global Peace Initiatives, Diaspora connection, international engagement in technology, innovation, and Agriculture as well as his deep social re-engineering, commitment to social education, lifting poor and disabled people out of poverty and many more, puts his head and shoulders above any other aspirants.

“The Abia Revival Movement is committed to the revival of Abia State in all ramifications, so that all Abians will experience good and transparent governance that will deliver sound public services around road infrastructure, utilities, health, education, jobs and improved quality of life for all.”

“It is our hope that Bishop Onuoha will answer this noble call to restore the hopes and aspirations of all indigenes of Abia regardless of where they come from in the state,” the statement added.

