2023: Group urges Amaechi to join presidential race





By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, April 4, 2022 (NAN) National Conscience Group (NCG), an NGO, has called on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to heed the clarion call to national service and declare interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The Spokesperson of the group, Mr Jubril Ekwote, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.



“We wish to seize this opportunity to again call on Mr Rotimi Ameachi (Dan Amana Daura) to initiate immediate steps, yield to the pressure from patriotic Nigerians and declare his interest for the 2023 presidential race.



“We have long ago commenced consultation and mobilisation for his candidature. We wish to assure him that funds to contest the presidential election will not be a problem.

“Many patriotic Nigerians who believe in his leadership have indicated interest to passionately donate and support this cause.”



The group said should Amaechi fail to declare his presidential interest, he should be ready to explain to over 150 millions Nigerians in court why he does not want to serve his fatherland in that capacity.



He said Nigeria would be at a crossroads come 2023, stating that Amaechi had paid the supreme price for the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He added that Amaechi had invested in the APC and has staked his head and neck for the APC once upon a time, adding that he was the arrow head of the change that came.



“A man with conscience, integrity and foresight is about taking a bow from the stage and a man with courage, the know-how and track record is needed to step in for consolidation and aggressive development.



“President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best for the country. He came in when all seems to have decayed and irredeemable but he tried his best to revive, build and strengthen critical infrastructures and lay foundation for national growth and prosperity.



“There is need for a man with vision, know-how, ideology and the midas touch to take over from President Buhari for consolidation and completion of Nigeria’s journey to the promise land.



“That man that will take Nigeria to the promised land is Rotimi Amaechi. We have left Egypt since 2015 that APC took over the leadership of Nigeria and it will amount to a setback and lack of faith for us to bring a different leader that will return us to Egypt.



“Nigeria’s journey to the promised land is that of the hard way, the only way and we must make this sacrifice and excellent choice in 2023 to continue this journey to greatness or lose all the gains that have been made, the spokesperson told journalists.” (NAN)

