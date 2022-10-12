2023: Group to engage presidential candidates on their campaign manifestos

By Hussaina Yakubu

A group, Arewa Joint Committee says it has concluded arrangements to hold engagement forum for presidential candidates on their plans for Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 general elections.



The Secretary of the group, Mr Abubakar Umar stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in kaduna.



He said the presidential candidates’ engagement forum has been organised by six political groups under the aegis of Arewa Joint Committee.



The Secretary listed the groups to include Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), Arewa House Center for Historical Development and Research, and Arewa Research and Documentation Project (ARDP).



He said the forum scheduled to hold between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, would avail the candidates opportunity to share their plans and visions for the northern region and the country at large.



Umar said the initiative was part of series of steps to improve understanding of candidates’ plans and programmes, to address key challenges in the country..



“We will follow candidates as they campaign and encourage the citizen and groups to subject them to critical scrutiny.



“If it becomes necessary to undertake an overall assessment of the candidates and advise voters who will benefit from our opinions, we will do so,” he said.



According to Umar, six political parties and their presidential candidates have agreed to participate in the engagement forum.



He listed the parties to include the All Progressive Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will interact New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party (LP) and Social Democrats (SD).



“The goals of the engagement is basically to improve the understanding of presidential candidates over issues that are central to the interests of the north as we embark on the defining search for good leaders that should emerge in 2023.



“While given the state of the north, especially in terms of security, economy and infrastructure and preparation of the young to become responsible and productive adults.



“The critical need for good, effective and inspirational leadership and possible changes in the structures and systems of governance to make them more effective,” he said (NAN)

