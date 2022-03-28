2023: Group supports Ugwuanyi on governorship zoning in Enugu State 

By Hilary Akalugwu

A group under the aegis of Nsukka Ezue, a socio-cultural organisation in Enugu North Senatorial District says it supports the present governorship zoning arrangement in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that membership of Nsukka Ezue is drawn from the six Local Government Areas that make up Enugu North senatorial district.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Prof Damian Opata, Chairman, and Mr Chineme Onyeke, Director-General Political Affairs desk of the group, in Nsukka at the end of its meeting on Monday.

The group said it supported Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s position to ensure a seamless and peaceful transition in the state in 2023 by maintaining the governorship zoning arrangements in the state.

“Nsukka Ezue strongly supports the position of Ugwuanyi on the current zoning formula in Enugu state as has been the practice in the state since 1999.

“The next governor of Enugu state should come from Enugu East Senatorial District since it’s the turn of the district to produce the governor based on zoning arrangement in the state.

“But stakeholders in Enugu East Senatorial district should ensure equity in the choice of a candidate among LGs that make up the district,” the group said.

Nsukka Ezue criticised attempts by some people to prevent Ugwuanyi from endorsing his successor as had been the tradition in the state since 1999.

“Former Gov. Chimaroke Nnamani successfully ensured that the mantle of leadership in Enugu state went from Enugu East to Enugu West.

“Former Gov Sullivan Chime too successfully ensured that the mantle of leadership moved from Enugu West to Enugu North.

‘Now it’s the right of present Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure the mantle of leadership moved from Enugu North district to Enugu East district where the governorship zoning started in 1999,” the group said.

Nsukka Ezue, however, expressed concern over the denial of any zoning policy in Enugu state since 1999 by those who should know better.

“We highly respect Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, a man of great national and international exposure.

“A senator of immense experience, like he, is well aware of the enshrined Federal Character in the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Zoning by way of Federal character operates in the National Assembly where he served as Deputy Senate President, but we are surprised he says there is no governorship zoning arrangement in Enugu State,” the group added.

The group commended Ugwuanyi’s administration which had brought tremendous peace, stability, and monumental achievements in the overall development of the state.

“The massive developmental achievements and peace in the state have positively manifested in human welfare and progress in the state,” Nsukka Ezue stated. (NAN)

