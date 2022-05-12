2023: Group storms city gate, insists on Osinbajo’s presidency

The Nigerian Youths Decide 2023, a youth group, on Thursday in Abuja called for automatic Presidential ticket to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The group, which stormed the FCT City Gate, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give automatic ticket to the Vice President to run for the 2023 Presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group carried placards with different inscriptions, some of which read: “Man of integrity”, “The right man for the job”, “Credibility and good governance”, and “Youth Friendly” among others.

Mr Makama Paul, Chairman of the group, told NAN that Osinbajo would take Nigeria out of bondage, adding that he has the firm knowledge of what the country needs and would deliver on his mandates.

According to him, “This is the time for a credible, young, talented and visionary individual to take over the mantle of leadership for the economic and Democratic development of the country.

“We need a good leader that is ready to help the youth and make sure they are gainfully employed with an interest of development at heart.

“It is time for Nigerians, especially the youths, to plan and secure their future with leadership and empowerment skills for economic development,” he said.

He said that meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity.

According to him, “With Osinbajo’s enviable wisdom, vibrancy and humility, a better future is possible for Nigeria.”

Mathew Tanko, a member of the group, said the group is undertaking a nationwide sensitisation tour with a view to meeting all major stakeholders.

Tanko added that the 2023 elections are not all about zoning, but about good leadership with prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development of the country.

He also revealed that the group would mobilise youths across the nation, State Governors, past and present National Assembly members, to ensure that Osinbajo emerges the presidential flag-bearer and elected President. (NAN)

