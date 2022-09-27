2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A political group, Nigeria for BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu), on Monday staged a one-million persons’ solidarity walk in Lagos in support of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The APC supporters, who defied early morning rainfall, also inaugurated its state executive committee to rally support for Tinubu/Shettima as well as the reelection of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The event, which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, had in attendance hundreds of APC supporters and leaders from various local government areas and local council development areas.

Others in attendance were representatives of Persons Living With Disabilities, market women and artisans, Nollywood Yoruba actors and representatives of some tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

Speaking, Dr Oyeyemi Ayoola, the Lagos State Coordinator of the group, said that the solidarity walk was aimed at mobilising support for APC candidates in 2023 general elections.

Ayoola said that the walk was intended to show to the world that Tinubu had millions of foot soldiers that were ready to work for the success of his presidential ambition.

“This is to mobilise people from the grassroots for the support of our presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and Sen. Kashim Shettima, as well as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Nigeria for BAT is a grassroots movement for the APC candidates. Senator Tinubu has done a lot for Lagos State to deserve being the president of the country.

“In the area of education, he has done a lot to fund education when he was governor. Same goes to all other sectors of the state. Tinubu is a leader of leaders,” the coordinator said.

She explained that the walk had to be shortened because of the rainfall and the traffic gridlock, describing it as successful.

According to her, the walk had in attendance the voting population such as the youth and professional bodies as well as representatives of tertiary institutions in the state.

“Market women and artisans were not exempted too. I am therefore appealing to those that are yet to get their PVCs to do so to bring to an end major challenges bedeviling the country,” Ayoola added.

In his remarks, Mr Moshood Aluko, a former student union leader at the Lagos State University, said, “Tinubu has been pushing everybody in the last 16 years.

“It is time we come out to support our leader and other candidates for a greater Nigeria.”

A Nollywood actor, Olamipo Bamgbopa, said, “When it comes to movement and struggle, women are always at the forefront.

“The administration of Tinubu when he

was governor of Lagos State is a government that has made women leaders at the apex body.

“It is not just for the youths but for the female folks. We have to flow with the tide because BAT is for women. We have to support him and other candidates.”

The representative of LASUTech, Mr Kehinde Olayemi, said that students in the state would canvass votes for Tinubu and other candidates.

“He is the only candidate that has been going around Nigeria to make the difference. We believe we will achieve our goal.

“From the very beginning, history has been made and this shall continue to ensure victory for the party come 2023. This is a journey that is going to be very successful,” Olayemi said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

