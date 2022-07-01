2023: Group ready to mobilise votes for Tinunu through door-to-door campaign 

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Intellectual Coalition (BATIC) on Friday said it would mobilise votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu through door to door campaign to guarantee his victory in 2023.Mr Iyiola Olayiwola, National Director of Administration, BATIC made this known in a statement in Abuja .Olayiwola said that to achieve its goal, BATIC merged with the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSG) to pull more effort .“

The merger between BATIC and TSG is a right step forward.” This also gives high hopes for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria come 2023.“As the newly appointed National Director of Administration for BATIC, I am more than ready to work tirelessly with my team and the leadership of APC across the nation.“Beyond administrative work, we will campaign door to door across all states in the 774 local government of the Federation for Asiwaju.”According to Olayiwola, the coalition has the structures across the 36 states, including the Federal Capital, to achieve that.

He said that all BATIC Coordinators across the states were more than ready to mobilise the youth for the campaign.He added that being an indigene of Ibadan and having gained experience from other engagements, the new appointment had positioned him for the big task ahead.“

The task is huge but we are equal to the task.” Oyo state is currently being governed by a PDP governor but come 2023, Oyo State will move from a PDP state to APC state.“This is because we now have the mandate to work with the Oyo state APC Governorship Candidate in person of Senator Teslim Folarin and his team, to make sure we recover our state.”Olayiwola said the group would work with the national executives and leaders across all the states to ensure that APC remained relevant beyond 2023. (NAN)

