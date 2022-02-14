2023: Group rallies support for Tinubu in Yobe

A group supporting the presidential of Sen. Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of All progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday in Damaturu carried out a place sensitisation to enlighten the public on his political values.

Leader of the group, Ali Rambo, said the sensitisation was to motivate for the support of Tinubu ahead the forthcoming presidential election.

Rambo stated that the group had searched around to find a better person to represent the of Nigerians after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari and realised that it was Tinubu.

He added that Tinubu would be able to the economic situation of the country and salvage the citizenry from the current challenges.

“If Bola Tinubu had the opportunity for eight years in Lagos and made it the most viable economy in Africa, I want to believe that if he given the opportunity to this country as president, he do better.

“Tinubu has done it before, we try to track his record, we try to look at his profile in terms of performance when it comes to public administration,” he said.

Rambo said same sensitisation would be carried out across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Territory (FCT). (NAN)

