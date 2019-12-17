2023: Group raises alarm, says Tinubu has seized APC register

The All Progressives Congress(APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has allegedly seized APC’s register which contains all bonafide members across the country, the APC Youth Vanguard has alleged.

In a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Malam Aliyu Isa Moriki on Tuesday, Tinubu is in cahoots with the embattled Deputy National Chairman of the party, Senator Lawali Shuaibu who has been Asiwaju’s political associate for a long time.

The statement further alleged that the APC Registration Server has been based in the old ACN office in Abuja since 2013 and Asiwaju Tinubu has tightly controlled the register and access to it in states not controlled by his lackeys.

‘’This afternoon based on credible information from Sen Lawali Shuaibu, Asiwaju has ordered that the register and server be dismantled and moved to Lagos to one of his private offices or his house at Bourdillon,’’ the statement added.

The APC Youth Vanguard further said that some patriotic party members are however ‘’making frantic efforts to stop this and prevent the illegal hijack of the membership register of Nigeria’s ruling party.’’

According to the statement, ‘’Asiwaju wants to control the server to enable him deregister his adversaries and make everyone beg and agree to terms before giving access to the party’s membership register.’’

The group further said that the National Leader plans ‘’to destroy the register if he fails to get the APC presidential ticket, or move the entire membership to the new party which they are working on as a back up to APC, along with some splinter groups in the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).’’



There was no immediate response from Tinubu’s political camp.