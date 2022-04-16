2023: Group organises prayers for Tinubu

By Buhari Bolaji

A group, Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO),says All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential aspirant ,Sen.Bola Tinubu, will not disappoint if given the opportunity to lead the country in 2023.

Mr Abu Bakr Ladi-Balogun , Director General of the organisation, made the assertion at the Ramadan lecture / special prayers the group organised for the actualisation of Tinubu’s ambition in Lagos on Saturday.

He described Tinubu as a trusted and tested leader who had touched lives and redefined leadership in and out of political positions.

Ladi-Balogun said Tinubu was a builder of men and actualiser of dreams ,saying he would put the country on the on the path of progress if he emerged as president.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a great leader who has impacted lives and who has done so much to build a better Nigeria.We have no doubt he will not disappoint if he emerges president in 2023,”he said

Ladi-Balogun said the group organised the prayer programme to seek spiritual intervention for Tinubu’s presidential ambition and hand his aspiration over to God.

He added that the group believed that Tinubu’s presidential ambition would become a reality by seeking the blessings of God.

“We (the group)have embarked upon this prayer session in honour of our principal and our mentor ; he has unfolded his ambition to become the president of the country by the grace of God.

“We are his foot soldiers and we are his loyalists.All of us have come under the banner of Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO) to organise this.

“We want to use the opportunity of this Ramadan,which is the holy month and coincidentally the fasting period for Christians to seek seek the face of God.

“We want to hand over all our affairs to God so that He can guide us and grant our request so that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu can be president to continue to do what he knows how to do best,which is developing people,developing society”,he said.

Ladi-Balogun called on members of APC and all Nigerians to support Tinubu’s ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to move the country forward.

In his speech ,Sen.Tokunbo Abiru(APC-Lagos East), described Tinubu as a patriotic leader committed to a better Nigeria.

Represented by Lateef Abiru ,a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the senator also called on all Nigerians to support Tinubu to succeed in his aspiration.

“Tinubu is someone we know. He is someone who has been selfless in his quest for a better Nigeria.

“He has come up to put himself up for service in Nigeria. And from what we know of him, he is able and capable.

“Moreso, at this point when we are quite challenged in this country, we cannot but wish our leader and benefactor all the very best.

“And I want to appeal to all and sundry to support this cause so that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become president in 2023”, he said.

Delivering the Ramadan lecture, Sheik Sulaiman Farouk, Grand Mufti of Ilorin, urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to be patriotic and not do anything that would undermine the progress of the country.

He said it was in line with Quranic teachings to be patriotic and pray the country’s leaders to succeed.

“Islam teaches us to be patriotic and love our country because we cannot achieve anything meaningful if citizens do not love the country.

“So, we should play our part in nation building as it is not only in tandem with the teachings of Quran but important for progress”,he said.

Speaking on the declaration of Tinubu, the cleric said Islam was not opposed to people wanting to take up leadership positions to effect change.

He said the religion was only opposed to people going for leadership positions for their selfish interests.

Farouk described Tinubu as an exemplary leader, who had acquitted himself well as a political leader.

He prayed for the actualisatiion of Tinubu’s ambition and also for the country to overcome its present challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other Islamic clerics, including Sabrullah Abiola, Chief Imam of Epe; Sheik Abdul Hammeed Adewale,Chief Imam, Ansarul Deen, Itire, also offered copious prayers for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Hundreds of supporters of Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, attended the programme.(NAN)

