2023: Group of medical personnel endorses Sokoto APC governorship candidate

By Muhammad Nasir

A group of medical personnel in Sokoto State on Wednesday endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.

The group, “Ahmad Aliyu Medical Aid Association, Sokoto state,” made the endorsement when they paid a courtesy visit to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto-North).

This is contained in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser to Wamakko on New Media.

Abubakar quoted the leader of the group, Alhaji Usman Aliyu as saying that the association provides medical support to the indigent people of the state as part of its efforts to alleviate their suffering.

“Our association has 23 Coordinators and over 2000 members across Sokoto state who are working round the clock to mobilise more support for APC.

“We are solely an APC support group using our resources to purchase assorted medical equipment for our smooth operations,” he said.

Aliyu further restated the association’s commitment in providing routine medical support to the needy persons in the state.

He appreciated Wamakko for his support to the people, adding, “during his tenure as governor mqny lives were impacted positively, health-wise.”

Aliyu announced the association’s resolution of appointing Wamakko as its Grand Patron as a mark of honour.

Responding, Wamakko, thanked the leadership of the association for the visit and commended them for their commitment towards providing quality healthcare services across the state.

The lawmaker promised, “if APC is given the mandate, the health sector will be accorded a top priority. (NAN)

