2023: Group kicks as Imansuangbon’s name allegedly disappears from Edo delegates’ list

A social-political group, Esan South-East for Justice, has condemned the alleged removal of Mr. Ken Imasuangbon’s name from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo National Delegates’ list.

The condemnation is contained in a statement the group issued in Benin on Tuesday and signed by Mr Ernest Imafidon, the coordinator.

Imafidon, who described the action as criminal and undemocratic, also said that the action had heightened political temper in the locality.

Imansuangbon had last weekend at a congress conducted at Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South- East Local Government Area and supervised by INEC officials, won with 156 votes against his opponent Giwa Agbomherere, who scored 50 votes.

While appealing to Gov. Godwin Obaseki to intervene in the matter, the group also called on INEC, the police and the DSS to investigate and ensure that those behind the dastardly act were exposed.

The group also called on the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee to call to order the state chairman of the party.

It said the present position amounted to disenfranchising the former PDP governorship aspirant.

“It is no longer news to our group that the party’s state chairman is out to do the hatchet bidding of his pay masters to the detriment of the people of his locality where he hails from.

“We are, however, using this opportunity to call on the national leadership of our party, Iyorchia Ayu, to intervene quickly against this impunity.

“It is clear that the action of these perpetrators is fueled by greed, political gangsterism, criminal tendency and selfishness to continue to fuel crisis and division in the state PDP.

“As a group, we are drawing the attention of the leadership of the party to address this anomaly.

“The people of Esan East have spoken loud and clear last weekend with their votes for Imansuangbon as their delegate,” he said. (NAN)

