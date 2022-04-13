2023: Group intensifies call on Emefiele

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youths’ Forum in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged youths in Kogi to intensify the call on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Gov. Godwin Emefiele, to contest for presidency in 2023 general elections.

The convener of the group, Mr Mohammed Danlami, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said that the northern youth group was on a clarion call because they realised that the “unity of the country is non negotiable”.

He decried the divisive ambition of some selfish northern politicians to disrupt the existing presidential zoning arrangement between the north and south.

Danlami noted that the country had passed through many challenges, saying “what has been keeping us together as a country is the brotherhood we shared.

“We have supported regular politicians long enough without tangible results, let us try something different to support a technocrat”.

He, therefore, enjoined all youths in Kogi and all other stakeholders to join them in the call for Emefiele to contest.

Also speaking, Mr Aliyu Sani, the spokesperson of the group, said: “The consensus card seems to be playing out well and now that the 2023 general elections approach us, the techniques and magic of the consensus card must employed once more for APC to retain power”.(NAN)

