2023: Group inaugurates volunteers for Lagos speaker’s re-election

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Obasa Youth Alliance (OYA), a support group for the sixth-term re-election of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday inaugurated ward and zonal coordinators.

The Convener of the group, Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, at the inauguration of the officers in Agege, said that Obasa, a two-term speaker of the Lagos assembly, remained the greatest blessing to the constituency.

“Today we have inaugurated ward and zonal coordinators in all wards and zones in Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area.

“We have officially declared to support Obasa to speak again as the speaker of the house in 2023.

“His speakership has brought about unexpected and unending development to Agege environs in term of infrastructure, human capital development and youth development,” Abiola, the vice chairman, Agege LGA said.

According to him, Obasa has stabilised and elevated the standard of the Lagos assembly and also built the assembly to be the most vibrant in Nigeria.

Abiola, former secretary to the council, said that the speaker’s wealth of experience in legislative business and sponsorship of people-oriented bills had brought tremendous development to the state.

He said the group would mobilise people at the grassroots to support Obasa’s ambition to continue to represent Agege constituency I at the Lagos assembly in 2023 elections.

Abiola urged all coordinators to move fast from house to house and street to street in selling the ideals of Obasa and all he had brought to the constituency and the state in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasa is the longest serving lawmaker in Lagos assembly, haven been in the house since 2003. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

