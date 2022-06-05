2023: Group drums support for Tinubu

By Mustapha Yauri



The Consolidation Ambassadors (TCA) has appealed to members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerians to support the political aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to consolidate and reinvigorate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The TCA made the call in a statement jointly signed by Dr A. O. Peter, National Secretary, and Dr Mohammed Awwal, National Organising Secretary, of the organisation in Zaria on Sunday.

The group described Tinubu as APC’s most influential politician in the country.

“His mentoring of top politicians is legendary and his national acceptance is no doubt a non-negotiable fact that can usher the APC to success come 2023 election.

“Our collective resolve to support Tinubu emanates from the opposition People’s Democratic Party choice of their presidential candidate. It is a political development that needs careful analysis, consideration and realignment.

“For Nigeria to consolidate on the achievements of President Buhari, we need a bold, frank, independent, transparent, intelligent, smart-thinker, creative mind and above all, a man of Tinubu’s experience,

“A man with an immeasurable leadership qualities known for Nigeria’s Founding Fathers – Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Tafawa Balewa. A man who can usher the country into a modern Nigeria – that man is Tinubu,’’ the statement read in part.

It further said that TCA with its firm foundation in 36 states of the federation and FCT, emerged as worthy Ambassadors of the APC who recognised and appreciated the progress made by the Buhari-led administration.

“As a group, we resolved to identify and unify all political structures and supporters of the aspirants that contested or are contesting for elective posts under the umbrella of our great party, by providing the necessary support to the flag bearers after the primaries.

“The TCA is not biased towards any presidential aspirant contesting to be the presidential flag bearer of our great party.

“However, we owe our party and party members the need to guide its direction towards fielding that candidate that will be able to defeat the PDP’s flag bearer at the 2023 presidential elections,’’ the statement said.

In a separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Prof. Ahmed Suleiman, the National Coordinator of TCA, however said it was wrong for a section of the group to openly support a particular candidate.

The national coordinator said the group was not aimed at promoting a particular candidate, stressing that the aim of TCA was to ensure that anybody that emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) succeeds.

While reacting to advice by the northern APC governors for northern aspirants to step down for southern aspirants, Suleiman said that there was nothing wrong with such advice if it would bring more sanity to Nigeria’s democracy.

“TCA is not bothered with that; our major concern is to ensure that whosoever emerged as APC candidate wins the election,” he said. (NAN)

