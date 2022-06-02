2023: Group drums support for Osinbajo

Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s (PYO) Volunteers Support Network has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to ensure that Osinbajo wins at the upcoming party’s presidential primary.

Dr Obinna Ebirim, the Convener, Health Workers for Osinbajo (HWO), made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Ebirim said the called was pertinent to safeguard good governance in the country.

According to Ebirim, it is high time for credible, young, talented and visionary individuals to take over the mantle of leadership to secure economic and democratic development of Nigeria.

The convener said the 2023 elections were not all about do or die affairs as believed by some aspirants, but about good leadership with prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development of the country.

“Meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity and with Osinbajo’s enviable wisdom, vibrancy and humility, there is bound to have a better future in Nigeria.

“It is time for Nigerians, especially the youths to plan and secure their future with leadership and empowerment skills for economic development.

“We need a good leader, who is ready to help the youth and ensure they are gainfully employed with an interest of development at heart,” he said.

He said the group had made provision for accommodation, transportation and logistics for all the delegates ahead of the primary elections to hold in Abuja.

Another volunteer, Ms Stephanie Douglas, said discipline, focus and other good qualities of Osinbajo had attracted members from various parts of the federation to pursue a common cause of ensuring that he succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari.

Douglas added that Osinbajo had demonstrated the type of leadership ability and experience needed to pilot the nation’s affairs at this time of its history and he would make a true Nigerian president.

The volunteer also called on political office holders to reflect on issues bordering on corruption, joblessness and ways of avoiding violence to promote stability and meaningful development.

“The whole essence is to build our capacity and explore ways and innovation that will prepare youths for representation in leadership positions at all levels.

“Nigeria is a country of diverse cultures and traditions which can easily be explored for the development of the country through love, care and good relationship with one another.

“There is unity in diversity; that is the strength of Nigeria our country and it will forever remain our strength; love and tolerance to bring unity in the country,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

