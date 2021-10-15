2023: Group drums support for North-Central’s aspiration for Presidency

A group, North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM), has appealed to members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and Nigerians in general, to support the zone’s aspiration to produce the next president of the country comes 2023.Dr Nghargbu K’tso, the Chairperson of the movement, made the call when he led other members of the group on an advocacy visit to members of the House of Assembly in Lafia, on Friday.

K’tso said that supporting the zone to produce the next president of the country was in the interest of fairness, justice and equity.He said that since independence to date, the North-Central has not produced any democratically elected president or vice president in the country.“We are here to appeal to you to support our movement to enable the North-Central to produce the next president of our country comes 2023.“We are pleading for your support, so that the region will be in the Villa comes 2023.“We have the capacity to rule the country as we are appealing to our brothers in the North and South to support our region to become the next president of the country.“We are tired of the National Chairmanship position. We want the president of the country,” he added.Responding, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the House, appreciated the group for the visit.Balarabe-Abdullahi, represented by Majority Leader of the House, Umar Tanko Tunga, said that the lawmakers would make wider consultations with other stakeholders in the state in order to take its position on presidency of the country in 2023.“

Our position is that we will open up, we will reach out to see how we can add salt and other ingredients to this movement.“We have our son and our political leader, Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, who has made an open declaration with our support to aspire for APC National Chairman.“We will consult with leaders in the state and speak with one and very strong voice.“It is a redefined movement, we will will reach out and see how we will redefine it, get opinions and come out with one stand.“As people’s respresentatives, we will go back to our people and elders to speak with one voice as a state.“As we pray and hope that God will give us the best from this positive struggle” he said. ( NAN)

