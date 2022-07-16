2023: Group donates campaign materials to C/River Speaker

A political support group, ‘J6 Ambassadors’, has donated campaign materials to Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Cross River Central senatorial candidate,

Jonah-Williams is the current Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly.

Items donated on Friday, to the candidate by the group ahead of his campaign flag-off, included branded T-shirts, face caps and banners.

Spokesperson for the group, Mr Jacob Etta, told the Speaker that the group was comprised six coordinators from the six local government areas of Cross River Central Senatorial District.

According to Etta, the coordinators have its spread of members in all the 66 political wards in Cross River Central, adding that they had come to pledge their support to the Speaker.

“As a frontline political support group, we have come to pledge our support and commitment towards your campaigns that will commence few months from now.

“We are going to work for your victory in all the 66 political wards in Cross River Central Senatorial District.

“These gift items we came with to present to you are for your endorsement as we are ready to send many back home for use during your campaign.

“Your name resonates with young people across the state and we have put together this group as a youth wing to ensure your victory come 2023,” he said.

In his response, the Speaker thanked the group for the gesture, assuring its members of his commitment to work with them during and after the campaign.

“Seeing your faces and hearing your speeches give me hope. This project is for all of us and today, we are on track to achieving an all inclusive victory,” he said. (NAN)

