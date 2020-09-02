2023: Group disagrees with Kalu’s no zoining in APC zoning comment



A group known as Southeast for President 2023(SEFORP2023) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the recent statement credited to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket.

Senator Kalu was quoted to have said during his visit to two former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, that in 2023 and that the ruling All Progressives Congress has not zoned the position of president in 2023 and that any Nigerian can run for the office.







Sen. Kalu while addressing the press went further to state that any Nigerian can run for the office of the President, saying that any person in the party can contest for the position of the President”.

Kalu who also paid visits to Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq also revealed that he would serve as Nigeria’s president if given the opportunity by the electorate.

However, the group SEFORP2023 while expressing its displeasure with Kalu’s statement argued that despite not being embedded the constitution, Nigeria’s six zonal structure has always been used as the bases for revenue formulae, political, economic and social sharing.



The Group in a press release statement signed by its National Coordinator Rev Okechukwu C Obioha JP, argued further that despite the absence of zoning in the constitution of the APC Senator Kalu upon his election as Senator, pushed his argument and canvassed vehemently that the Southeast must be given a principal office in the red chamber as part of zoning, which he insisted, must be respected.



The group urged Senator Kalu to reconsider his postion on the matter stressing that it is morally right on the bases of equity , justice and fairness that the Southeast should Produce the Next president in 2023.

The group pointed since the Southwest produced President Olusegun Obasanjo (OBJ), South South Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) and currently President Muhammadu Buhari, it is the turn of the Southeast zone.

The statement read in full; The attention of the Southeast for President 2023(aka SEFORP2023) Movement, has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, the Majority Chief Whip of the Senate, after a visit to the former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq.

Dr Orji Uzor Kalu was quoted to have said on the issue of zoning the Presidency, that the matter is one that would be addressed by the political parties. Yes, SEFORP2023 agree on that. He pointed out that the parties decision remained supreme. That the parties have every right to decide the zone which would produce the candidate to represent it in the polls. SEFORP2023 agree on that too.



The Chief Whip was also quoted that “In APC we have no issue of zoning, anybody can contest for election, zoning does not exist in the party’s constitution. As long it is not a constitutional matter, the Presidential bid remains an open basket which anybody can vie for” He said.

First, SEFORP2023 is grossly feeling disappointed that the above statement is coming from a supposed representative of his people the Southeast(Igbo) in the capacity of a Senator and no less a position as the Chief Whip of the red chamber. Very unfortunate.



Second, SEFORP2023 must remind him that he is ignorant of history to note that till date, the six zonal structure which is now the bases for revenue formulae, political, economic and social sharing is not yet embedded in our constitution and yet it is an acceptable formula and a norm.

Thirdly, he is economic with the truth and realities here, if he will forget so soon what and how he secured the position of the Chief Whip, as he had argued and canvassed vehemently that the Southeast must be given a principal office in the red chamber as part of zoning, which as he insisted, must be respected. Was that in the constitution of the APC.



We advise him to reconsider his position as stated and know that the Presidency, which is now residing in the North for eight years by 2023, will come down to the South and that will be morally the right and turn of his southeast zone (Igbo).

Coming down to the South in 2023, and since the Southwest produced President Olusegun Obasanjo (OBJ), South South Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) and currently President Muhammadu Buhari, it is the turn of the Southeast zone.

This is the position of SEFORP2023 and why we debuted since February 2019, advocating to Nigeria, Nigerians and particularly to the likes of Dr Orji Uzor Kalu of the Southeast(Igbo), political parties and the powers that be to do the needful.







What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The Southeast zone are not spectators in this country.Come 2023, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, must come from the Southeast zone(Igbo). This is equitable, justifiable and in fairness.