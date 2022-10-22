2023: Group declares support for Tinubu as next Nigerian president

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

An advocacy group, PAN Nigeria Advocates for Leadership Development Initiative (PAN-ALDIN), on Saturday declared its support for APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

The group declared its support while unveiling the initiative and the endorsement of Tinubu at a news conference with a theme: “The Solution to Healing and Re-uniting Nigeria’.’

Dr Matthew Adepoju, Chairman, Board of Trustees of PAN-ALDIN, said that the members comprised citizens concerned with the affairs of the nation.

Adepoju said, ”the group adopted Tinubu because he has a track record for human development and the deployment of Science, Technology and Innovation for development in all sectors of government as a past Governor of Lagos state.”

The BOT chairman said Tinubu had mentored lots of people who were also pillars in the society.

Mr Martz Dameh, the National Coordinator of the group, said Tinubu was desirous of adding values to the society by further alleviating poverty in the country.

Dameh said: “Tinubu has all it takes to achieve this, he is sound, cosmopolitan, imaginative and practical.

“Tinubu, in his sacrificial service to the society is an employer of labour in a massive estimation, he has been consistently identified with the need to have the enthronement of genuine federal system.’’

Mr Sunday Adepoju, Chairman of the occasion,also Postmaster General of Nigeria said that President Muhammadu Buhari had laid a good foundation for the country in terms of infrastructural development.

According to him, ”there is no gain without pain and Asiwaju is a human development activist, an entrepreneur and combined with Sen. Kashim Shettima from the banking sector, they will do well.

“I can assure you that coming together to support them, you are not making a mistake.’’

He urged youth to contribute their quota by propagating the support for Tinubu through the use of ICT and engaging their peers, avoid ethnic and religious biases.

He recalled that the Internally Generated Revenue of Lagos State before Tinubu became the governor was around N600 million per month, but grew to almost N11 billion when he was leaving office.

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said the nation had hitherto been bedeviled with lots of challenges in security, education and human development, among other.

Represented by Mr Abdul Bolakale, Director, Human Resource Management, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Tallen said, ”Buhari had done so much to steady the tide and unite the nation.

“We need another leadership to consolidate the achievements and I am convinced that there is no other person to do this than the duo of Tinubu and Shettima.

“Tinubu stood in defence of democracy and contributed in building Lagos, while Shettima was brave to face insurgency in Borno.

“Tinubu will ensure economic development which will further be strengthened with their leadership, because the solution to healing of the nation lies with them,’’ she said.

Dr Rebecca Oamen, another BOT member urged that Nigerians should analyse the candidates according to their scorecards, adding, ”Tinubu is the only candidate that stands the chance to win.

”He has the competence, experience, and you should go to your constituencies to galvanise more support for him.’’

Mrs Queen Sonia, representing Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of Tinubu, urged women and youth to drum more support for the candidate.

”Their support would go a long way in making him clinch victory in 2023 presidential poll,” she said.

Dr Akin Ogunsakin, Legal Adviser to the group, said: “Tinubu has excelled in no greater course than influencing people to attain their best.

“Tinubu consolidates his strength from the vigour of a formidable team and wise counsel.

”Tinubu is the light and love we have all been waiting for.”

Highlight of the event was the launch of a document on Tinubu’s track record by the chairman of the occasion.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

