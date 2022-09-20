2023: Group canvasses support for Wike’s anointed PDP guber candidate

By Desmond Ejibas

A group, Ogoni Sim Vanguard (OSV), has canvassed support for Siminalayi Fubara, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Rivers.

The Chairman of the group’s Board of Trustee, Mr Marvin Yobana, said in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, that it adopted Fubara after consulting widely with leaders, youths and other stakeholders in Rivers.

He said the group pitched tent with PDP, to ensure that Fubara emerged governor because he had better credentials than the gubernatorial candidates of other political parties.

He said: “Before we adopted Fubara, we quizzed ourselves about which political party had the best interest of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at heart.

“So, after x-raying the parties and candidates, we concluded that it was only under Gov. Nyesom Wike that Ogoniland witnessed massive infrastructural development.

“Fubara, who is from Opobo in the South-East Senatorial District, and by extension a son of Ogoniland, is young, hardworking, loyal and consistent in his service to the state.”

Yobana said OSV had been advocating the involvement of youths in leadership, adding that Fubara’s emergence as governor would bring the needed dynamism in governance.

He said the PDP gubernatorial candidate had been tested, trusted and had delivered in all the positions he held, serving the state.

“If PDP and Gov. Wike will choose Fubara, then young people in his senatorial district must come out en masse to support and vote him into office.

“We deemed it necessary to form a vanguard of young people, volunteers that are ready to go to the grassroots to sell the candidature of Fubara.

“Fubara has the structure and backing, and as such, we will not waste our votes by voting for other candidates of Ogoni extraction, who have no electoral value,” he added.

Yobana clarified that OSV would not support any candidate based on where the candidate hailed from, but would only support a candidate who intended to be governor for all.

He said the group would soon visit every home in Ogoniland, covering Eleme, Khana, Gokana and Tai, to sensitise the people on how to protect information on their PVCs.

“Gov. Wike has completed several projects in Ogoniland, including the dual carriageway Saakpenwa-Kono road.

“He has upgraded Bori Polytechnic with satellite campuses, among others. So electing Fubara will ensure continuity,” he said. (NAN)

