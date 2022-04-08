2023: Group canvasses support for Osinbajo as next President

By David Adeoye

A group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, has called on the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he has the qualities to lead Nigeria.

Mr Suleiman Maito, the South-West Co-ordinator of the group, made the call in Ibadan on Thursday.

Maito said: “Osinbajo is competent and his exemplary leadership style would transform Nigeria for better.”

He said that the vice president possesses the right temperament and the needed experience “to deliver on the job” .

The group’s coordinator said:

“Osinbajo possesses the capacity, brilliance, intelligence and experience to take over leadership of the country.

“Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties.”

Maito said that the group, had started engaging critical stakeholders in the zone to garner support for the vice president.

“We have transversed the length and breadth of the country to sample opinions of the populace on Osinbajo and has heard how acceptable the vice president is across ethnic and religion divides.

“On behalf of people of South-West, Nigeria, we want to thank all Nigerians from the North and South, Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers who have embraced Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the symbol of the new tribe representation of the new Nigeria that we all yearn for.

“Having traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting and talking to men, women, old, young, educated and uneducated, farmers, artisans and professionals; we are more than convinced that Osinbajo is the most acceptable Nigerian to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023,” Maito declared.

According to him,

Nigerians need Osinbajo to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 to continue the trajectory of the Buhari-led administration in the areas of economic diversification, infrastructure development, anti-corruption and the unmatched investment in security that has characterised the administration since 2015.

Also, Mr Abioye Akerele, the Coordinator, League of Lawyers for Prof. Osinbajo, described the vice president as “a brilliant mind and a symbol of every good thing one can think of”.

In separate remarks, the group’s Directors-General in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti, said that Osinbajo had demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility and compassion in discharging his responsibilities. (NAN)

