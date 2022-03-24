2023: Group advises APC on presidential ticket, backs Yahaya Bello

National Youth Mandate Group (NYMG) has advised All Progressives Congress (APC) to make its presidential ticket open to all contestants to enable the party get best flag bearer that would easily win election.

The Convener and National Coordinator of the group, Mr Abba Abba, gave the advice in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Abba, who declared total support of the group to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi’s presidential ambition, said Bello remained the best option for APC because of his acceptance by the Nigerian youth.

The youth leader said Bello had demonstrated capacity in all ramifications, especially in the areas of security, infrastructure and human capital development.

“The National Youth Mandate Group (NYMG) will continued to stand by the White and Fearless Lion of the North Central, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who has demonstrated capacity in all ramifications,” he said.

Abba also said that the governor of Kogi since assumption of office prioritize development of the state, adding that Bello was focused on set goals, encourage strategic thinking in delivery of dividends of democracy.

According to him, Bello is a civic minded leader who understands youths’ empowerment and grassroots development.

“We, therefore, urge the All Progressives Congress (APC) to leave the party presidential ticket open to all to contestants to enable the party get the best, who can easily win election in 2023.

“And, that the ticket should be given to a youth, if really the party wants to retain the Presidency in 2023. Gov. Yahaya Bello, remains the best for the party flag bearer, because of his acceptance by youths of Nigeria.

“It will be recalled that in 2019, President Muhammad Buhari said he would handover to a more younger person in 2023, when he was signing the Not too Young to Run Bill into Law.

“Hence, the Nigerian youths are agitating for Gov. Bello, to bring his wealth of experience in security handling and good governance to bear, in leading Nigeria to the promised land, where investors will not be afraid in putting their money,” Abba added.

Abba reiterated that youths are yarning for Gov. Yahaya Bello’s presidency come 2023, saying, “we stand for his tested and trusted leadership and recommend him for higher responsibilities.” (NAN)

