2023: Governorship aspirant promises to restore peace in Kaduna

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Sani Sha`aban, has promised to return peace in the state for all inhabitants.

Sha’aban made the pledge while inaugurating members of his campaign organisation for Kaduna South senatorial district in Kafanchan, assuring that his government shall be an all-inclusive one, if elected into office in 2023.

The governorship aspirant promised to give Southern Kaduna a fair share of political appointments in the state if given the mandate.

“Governance is about being responsive, accountable, fair and just to all sections of the state.

“I promise that I will not use you and dump you soon after the elections, as is common in our society today.

“I will be a governor for all and give every citizen of Kaduna State a sense of belonging, irrespective of their religion, political or ethnic affiliation.

“I will return Kaduna state to the path of peaceful co-existence, communal living and love for one another in spite of our differences,” he added.

The APC governorship aspirant said that Kaduna State needed a leader that would unite the people and ensure social justice and equality for all.

“We need a leader that can bring everyone together and I believe I can provide that leadership and do even much more.

“We cannot move our dear state to enviable heights if there is no peace and unity amongst us; we must achieve that before anything else,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mr Joshua Ephraim, the Director General of the aspirant’s campaign organisation, described Sha’aban as the right man for the job given his impressive pedigree.

He advised party delegates against mortgaging their future and that of their children by selling their votes during the primaries.

Also speaking, Malam Ibrahim Koli, the APC Chairman in Jema’a Local Government Area, wished the aspirant success in his ambition to govern the state.

Koli restated the resolve of the party to provide a level playing for all aspirants towards ensuring that the collective will of the people prevailed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Sha’aban is a former House of Representatives member as well as the 2007 governorship candidate of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party in Kaduna. (NAN)

