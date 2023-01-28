2023: Get your PVCs ready for APC victory – Official

By Ibrahim Kado

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has called on the electorate to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready for the victory of party candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Mr Mustapha Ribadu, the state APC Organising Secretary, made the call while celebrating the victory of Ahmadu Bingel, the party Chairman, Yola-South Local Government Area, at the Appeal Court on Friday.

He said that their PVCs are the keys to clinch victory of the party from national down to state Assembly elections in the country.

“If you can not exercise your right by voting the right people for good governance then you are encouraging bad people to lead the affairs of our country and the state.

“And at the end you should not complain about the bad governance; that things are not going right.

“We have credible candidates: for Presidential we have Bola Tinibu, Sen. Aishatu Binani for Governorship, Senate positions, members of National and State Assembly kindly vote for them for more dividends of democracy,” he said.

According to him, in Adamawa Yola-South is APC home, hence the need to continue working as one family to be able to deliver the party from top to bottom.

Responding, Bingel appreciated support from all stakeholders and urged them to continue working for the party down to grassroots for the victory of Tinubu, Binani and other party candidates.

He advised them not to engage in anti-party activities for any reason for the APC to take over the governorship position in the state and make history of having the first female governor in Nigeria.

“Let’s do our best to ensure that we succeed as one family so as for us to reap the benefits of democracy together at the end, but if you embark on anti-party you will regret your actions, which we are not praying,” he charged. (NAN)