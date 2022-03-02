2023 general elections will be acceptable to all–Buhari’s Aide

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Umar El-Yakub, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matter (House of Representatives), says 2023 general elections will be acceptable to all.



El-Yakub said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the signing of the Electoral Act into law by President Muhammadu Buhari had prepared ground for smooth conduct of the election.



“The Electoral Act covered substantially the issues we have had in term of transparency, credibility and the clog on the wheel of electoral umpire to perform their mandate of given the country credible and transparent election,”he said.



He said that the administration of Buhari had found a dependable partner in the 9th National Assembly, stressing that the House of Representatives has been handy in ensuring critical legislations.

He listed such to include, the Appropriation Act, Supplimentary Appropriation Act, Finance Bill, Electoral Act 2022, the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, among others.



He said that the assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill was a huge achievement, adding that the President has left a legacy for that would not be forgotten easily.

“It is heartwarming to see how Nigerians excited over the electoral act, the national assembly deserves commendation for its commitment toawards the passage of the bill,” he said.



He said there had been a cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative, adding that this had led to the delivery of services to Nigerians.

The SSA said that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) had been ignored for many years, before it was passed by the 9th Assembly and assented to by the President.



According to him, the most recent is the constitution amendment bill which will go a long way in deepening democracy in this country.(NAN)

