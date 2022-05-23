2023 general elections: Lawan promises reformed education system

By Rita Iliya

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, one of the presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has promised to reform the educational system and grow a virile economy if he is elected in 2023 general elections.

He said this at the Government House in Minna on Monday while addressing delegates and stakeholders of APC ahead of the party primaries coming on May 30.

Lawan said that he was the most experienced candidates among other presidential aspirants having served in the National Assembly for long.

“I am running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I believe in me, I believe the mandate is service, having served in the senate since 1999 and have been working with the president of the country.

“I am experienced enough, I have what it takes to be president after president Buhari’s tenure, I am 63 years”, he said.

He explained that his achievements as the senate president as well as his relationship with his colleague were evident that he would lead the country to a greater path.

In the last three years that I have been the senate president, I have been able to work very well with my colleagues, made the senate very peaceful and cooperative.

“It is that kind of stability, peace and unity that I want to bring to the Villa in 2023.

“I want to see a situation where citizens who give information are protected and traditional institution play a role in security the country, that will be my priority, if elected,” he added.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger told the delegates that the senate president had laid down his mandate for them to consider to give him their support.

He described the senate president as a record breaker having served in the National Assembly from 1999 to date.

Also, Mr Haliru Jikantoro, the Chairman of APC in Niger, told the senate president that Niger “is an APC state”, hence he should relax and be assured that APC is one big family in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate president also visited the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago, for blessings.(NAN)

