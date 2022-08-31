2023 General Elections: Labour Party, NOWF Urge Women to Make a Difference

By Joy Omagha Idam & Sharon Akuboh, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigerian women have been advised to take their rightful place in the political unity and development of the country, as well as make a difference during the polls.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Nigerian Labour Party, Dr Moses Paul, made the counsel on Tuesday in Abuja adding that once women took their rightful place in politics, business and every other sphere, the whole place changes.

Dr Paul while speaking at the Media Unveiling of “Nigeria Obi-dient Women Forum” (NOWF), said the Nigerian society was failing essentially, because a lot of women failed to take their rightful place, adding that the moment women take their place in any society; they would make positive impact in the solution to some of the social crisis facing the country.

He therefore stressed that, “mothers fail when they don’t hold their Boys & Girls Child accountable for their actions at the Home front. Which often leads to unleashing mayhem in the society that has brought Nigeria to the brink of being the most terrorized nation in the world.

He emphasized that if women can take their place in the society, wherever and whenever it happens the society would grow.

The National President of the Nigeria Obi-dient Women Forum, NOWF, Evang. Gladys Ngozi Joseph, also noted that Nigerian women were now prepared for politics which is one of the core areas of intervention of the association.

She said before now, women lost their voices but “today many of them have gotten the understanding that it goes beyond a kitchen or backyard thing.”

According to Evang Ngozi Joseph “It is something that we are really going out to achieve. We will identify with media because whatever we are doing is in line with whatever that was required and that the world is seeing who we are, what we said and whatever we are going to be doing. So, it has changed their mindset for they have seen that this course is a movement that is going to change their destination.”

On the inauguration she said “God has blessed us with wonderful Executives, women who are having the same mindset with the vision. They caught the vision and they are working with it. They believe with me that yes, we need to change the narrative, we need to wake up other sisters, let them fall in into the part of resurrecting womanhood in Nigerian Politics.”

She said “I tag this mission sisters watching each others back. Just like you can tell your older child to take care of the younger ones. Aside the main flag bearer Sir Peter Obi who is contesting she called on the Women to support the candidates Hon Joy Ohemero for House of Reps and Sen Ireti Kingibe for Senate and any other women contesting.

Explaining that women must shun all forms of jealousy and let the men see that we are united and speaking with one voice, you give away your space to the men and come back crying or collecting crumbs from the men. Why not support your fellow sisters to be there and you will have the right to knock at her door and say we did this for you and this is what we want.”

Meanwhile the National Patron of the group, High Chief Blessing Arungwa, who was also the Father of the Day at the unveiling, said “As far as the nation is concerned women occupy an integral position in Nation Building. If you take away women from a nation, believe me that society will not progress. So, if you want a society or a nation that will advance from one level of development to the other, you must involve women. Certainly, with the women in positions in the affairs of the Nigerian nation, Nigeria will develop faster.”

He further said “the sensitization is there, we are re-orientating our mind, because we know that we cannot do it alone, so all we need to do is to go out and re-educate the men, make them understand that there’s need for a man to allow his wife or his daughter to get involved in politics.”

The Chairman of the occasion High Chief Lawrence Umeh, Ogologondu 1, congratulated the Leadership of NOWF,

and tasked them to hit the ground running in ensuring Obi-Datti emergence at the polls in 2023. He assured support for the group.

In her remarks, the Labour Party FCT Women Leader, Ngozi Doga said “I used to encourage women to come out in Politics. We already have two Women Candidates Ireti Kingibe and Joy Ohemero contesting for House of Reps and Senate under Labour Party. This is not the time for women to stay at the background, we are encouraging them to come out and participate because the Obedient movement is a movement that God has ordained. You can see how the women have endorsed it.”

She said “It’s true that men are still the head of the family, while women are supporters but I’m telling you today that this time around is not the time for a woman to sit at home without doing anything. Anywhere men are, women should equally be there lending support.”

Barr Precious Aderemi swore in the National and FCT Executives to the admiration of the audience.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

