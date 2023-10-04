2023 General Elections: Apologize to PDP, Southern Nigeria, Dr Gololo tells Atiku

…Says Chicago certificate has officially retired him from politics

By Chimezie Godfrey

Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC, Dr. Garus Gololo, has urged former Vice President and People’s Democratic party (PDP) Presidential candidate in 2023 general elections Atiku Abubarkar

to apologize to the PDP and the entire Southern Nigeria for denying the zone its 2023 Presidential ticket.

This is following the recent clarification to the legal application filed at Chicago court by Atiku Abubarkar, against President Bola Tinubu on issue concerning Tinubu’s University certificate,

Dr. Gololo, said this while reacting to the new revelation made by the Chicago University Vice Chancellor Administration through the school legal representative Michael D. Hayes confirming Tinubu’s Diploma certificate with the University.

It could be recalled the Chicago State University, CSU, has said it found diploma certificates belonging to President Bola Tinubu in its archives. CSU said it found the diplomas matching the certificate Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after a diligent search of its archives.

The school disclosed this in response to Judge Nancy Maldonado’s order that it should supply the documents requested by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The results were made public by counsel to the school, Michael D. Hayes.

Atiku in his Request No. 3 wanted: “True and correct copies of any diplomas issued by CSU (other than to Mr. Tinubu) that contain the same font, seal, signatures, and wording (other than the name of the recipient and the specific degree awarded) as Contained in Exhibit C to the First Liu Declaration, which purports to be a CSU diploma issued to Mr. Tinubu on or about June 22, 1979”

.Responding, Hayes said: “The documents responsive to this request which CSU, after diligent search, has been able to locate are produced herewith and Bates labelled CSU 0008 through CSU 0010.

“The students’ names on these diplomas have been redacted for privacy reasons.

“CSU is also producing, Bates labelled as CSU 0011 and CSU 0012, diplomas prepared

for other CSU students (with their names redacted for privacy) which match the format of the

Tinubu replacement diploma dated June 27, 1997.”

Dr. Gololo in further reaction, stated that Atiku’s desperation, gave Ahmed Tinubu the opportunity to contest and win 2023 general elections with ease under APC platform which zoned the Presidency to the South.

” I don’t think any one should dispute what Iam saying here. If you recall, Atiku Abubarkar, has become a Desperado as far as becoming Nigerian President is concerned and this was exactly what led to his problems with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Out of desperation, he took former President Mohammadu Buhari to court over school certificate. So what Iam saying here is that having lost the battle once again, he should have no option than to apologies to the Southerners where his party was supposed to produce President just like the APC. So his miscalculation led to APC winning and what is left for him is to proceed on retirement from active politics because 2027 must not be for him.

“I would also like to let the public know, some of the reasons why Nyesom Wike and the G5 governors abandoned him. And that is because of his hatred to the South and desperation to be the President of Nigeria. He always emphasis on the Fulanis ruling Nigeria, which is bad as a man coming the President of Nigeria not Fulani”.

The APC Chieftain, observed that the issue of Chicago certificate, may not be considered appropriate in Nigerian legal system as such was not presented before the tribunal abnitio. “It is even impossible for such to be registered at the Supreme court as it was never presented before the tribunal. So the case is dead on arrival.

“He is a serial loser at the poles, starting from 2014. And to make matter worse, Atiku’s records presently, indicates he has no political party because he has contested for the office of Mr. President from three political parties and people should stop taking him serious as a potential leader”.

