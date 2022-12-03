2023: Fresh fears as INEC office suffers attack in Imo

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said its office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State has been attacked again.

In this latest attack, the building being renovated after a previous attack was vandalised and partially set on fire.

Also, though three construction workers were abducted during this latest attack, they were later released.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee who gave details of the incident in a statement decried spate of attacks on INEC facilities, saying that they may have negative impact on the preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Okoye also expressed sadness over attacks on the Commission’s facilities.

He said,”The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported that our office in Orlu Local Government Area was attacked. The incident occurred yesterday Thursday 1st December 2022.

“The building, which is undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack, was vandalized and partially set ablaze.

“Three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.

“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police which has deployed its personnel to the site.

“This is one attack too many. The Commission once again expresses its concern over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 General Election.”