2023: Former NIDO-Americas boss advocates collective efforts to achieve credible election

By Fortune Abang

Mr Obed Monago, a former Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas, has reiterated the need for collective efforts by compatriots to realise free and fair elections in 2023.

Monago made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday against the backdrop of Nigerians in Diaspora concerns about 2023 elections.

According to him, there is the need for close working relations among relevant stakeholders in the electoral process to achieve desired goals.

Monago said, “If we can synergise with the state department for those of us in the Diaspora to contribute our quota, we can achieve targets as a nation.

“To ensure there is free and fair election in Nigeria and that election is not compromised but credible, such that whoever emerges will have the mandate of Nigerians to rule.

“It is very important that to sustain democratic growth in Nigeria, the 2023 elections are free and fair.

“I hope our constitution provides for run-off during election, which I think it is 23 states with majority win that is required, so hopefully there is provision in our constitution for run off of elections.”

He decried delay in the establishment of a board for the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), to pose concerns for Diasporas involvement, particularly in electoral processes.

“We are deeply concerned about such, we even intended to ask the Federal Government questions based on constitution of NIDCOM.

“Also on the Diaspora voting rights, it is not a secret but known fact about the amount of money NIDO is remitting to the country.

“There are two basic areas where government should allow us to feel the sense of belonging in Nigeria, one is the area of constituting the board to NIDCOM.

“NIDO fought exclusively for the actual realisation of NIDCOM and up till now, the board has not been constituted.

“There is also issue of Diaspora voting rights, despite all the money we are sending back home, we do not even have a say on who governs Nigeria,” he said.

Monago, however, identified the two issues mentioned to be the core among other concerns by Nigerians in Diaspora. (NAN)