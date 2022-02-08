2023: Former Ebonyi SSG, Odoh, restates devotion to good governance

Prof. Benard Odoh, a former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), has restated his commitment and total devotion to the tenets of good governance in Ebonyi.

Odoh gave the assurance in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.



He said that in the weeks ahead he would make an official statement on his intention to contest for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

He noted that while he had yet to make a public statement on his ambition for 2023, the kind words, promised supports, valuable insights, love and guidance he had received from well wishers were all very gratifying.



The statement reads in part: “In the past 24 hours or so, the various social media platforms have been awash with some posters bearing my images and memes regarding Ebonyi 2023 governorship intention.

“Be rest assured, however, of my total devotion to the tenets of good governance required for our secured future.

“May I also inform that in the weeks ahead, I’ll make an official statement regarding my stand on the 2023 general election.



“While I’m yet to make a public statement on my ambition, your kind words, promised supports, valuable insights, love and guidance are all the same very gratifying.

“I thank you most profoundly for the cheering sentiments, exciting comments and criticisms.

“I am genuinely pleased with your gathering confidence and genuine faith in me, my abilities and, most importantly, my personage.’’



Odoh, a Professor of Geophysics, was appointed SSG by Gov. Dave Umahi in 2015 but later resigned his appointment in April 2, 2018.

The former SSG contested in the gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general election.

He emerged the first runner-up having joined the party two months before the primaries. (NAN)

