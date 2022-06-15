2023: Former APC aspirant urges Nigerians to collect their PVCs

Mr Olasupo Olowe, former APC aspirant for Kosofe Constituency 02, Lagos State, has advised eligible Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them exercise their franchise in the 2023 elections.

Olowe gave the advice while briefing newsmen at the victory party and novelty match in honour of the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ajegunle All Stars defeated Team Agboyi 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the Thomas Playing Field, Agboyi Ketu Local Government Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, as part of the event.

NAN recalls that INEC in Lagos State, says one month after flagging off distribution of about 34,000 newly printed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for new registrants, only 3,000 applicants have come for collection across the state.

Olowe noted that PVCs are the only instrument the electorate could use to elect credible leaders in 2023.

The former aspirant urged those who had registered for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) but are yet to collect their PVCs to go and collect them.

The former aspirant said the era where people feel that their votes do not count is over

“A lot of things have changed about our electoral process. Your voter’s card is your power. It will enable you vote credible and good leaders that will move the nation forward.

“If you don’t like government what is your responsibility. What you are expected to do is to go get your PVC, ” he said.

Olowe said he organised the novelty match and the victory party for Tinubu and other candidates who emerged during the last primary election in the state.

Olowe specifically congratulated Tinubu for his victory as the presidential flagbearer at the party’s presidential primary and special convention on Wednesday.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate was due to his contributions to the development of Lagos and good governance when he was the former governor of the state.

“I want Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to elect a leader that would provide security, improve the economy, and turn the country around for all.

“I want to assure party members that my team has commenced efforts to ensure that the people of Kosofe get their PVCs before the INEC deadline,” he said.

Olowe noted that his decision to step down for the incumbent lawmaker representing Kosofe 02, Mr Femi Saheed, before the primary election took place in the constituency, was to allow unity in the party.

He noted that he was ready to work with other candidates that won the primary election to ensure their victory in the forthcoming general election.

Olowe said he would support the Lagos East Senatorial flagbearer, Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru; Kosofe Federal Constituency candidate, Mrs Kafilat Ogbara; and Mr Femi Saheed, Kosofe Constituency 2 candidate for the 2023 general elections, respectively.

Speaking after the match, the Councilor representing Ward J, Mr Adekunle Aderoju, said Tinubu’s emergence means prosperity and the real change Nigerians had been expecting.

Aderoju said: “We trust him; we believe in his ability and capability. When he is elected, he will change many things positively, so that people will be happy that they have a president governing them well.”

He advised Nigerians to get their PVCs to enable them to elect the leaders of their own choice, like Tinubu.

On her part, the party’s Ward G Chairman, Mrs Pelewura Ayodele, described Tinubu’s emergence as a victory for the people of Ward G and Kosofe at large.

Ayodele said the APC presidential candidate would rescue Nigerians from the present security and economic issues when he becomes the president in 2023. (NAN)

