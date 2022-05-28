2023: Focus on winning general elections, Bayelsa APC urges Reps candidates

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Bayelsa chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, advised its House of Representatives candidates, who emerged from the primaries, to focus on winning the forthcoming general elections.

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in Bayelsa, Mr Doifie Buokoribo.

“The party congratulates all the aspirants who are now candidates.

“Similarly, it commends party faithful for their peaceful conduct during the exercise which was conducted across the state through direct primaries.

“The primaries were the easier part in the electioneering process.

“The big challenge is to win the main election, and APC in Bayelsa is determined to winning all the elections in the 2023 elections,” the party said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incumbent lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon. Preye Oseke, won the ticket for another term, while the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency ticket went to Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, a sitting Rep. member.

Also, the Yenagoa/Kolokuma-Opukuma Federal Constituency ticket went to Ebipade Fekoweimo, while Ogbia Federal Constituency ticket was won by Eddi Orubo, with Mr Michael Olomu emerging winner of Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency ticket. (NAN)

