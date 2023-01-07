2023: Focus on Capable Candidates, Not Parties, group Urges Ikwuano Voters

Prof Johnbull Echeme, representing the VC of MOUAU presenting a paper during the Summit.

Rising from its 3-day Ikwuano Socio-Economic Summit 2023, the community-based

organisation, Ahamefula Development Initiative Ikwuano, ADII has counselled voters to

cast their votes for candidates with proven track records from previous offices and those with capacity to deliver on their promises

In a communique issued at the end of the Summit, ADII stated: “Whilst we do not pretend that much has been achieved, we are encouraged by the unquestionable positive pulse gathered from the Summit that we have the support of Ikwuano people, and our potential investment partners to move in the direction we have identified. It is now incumbent on us to set up various ‘Task-Forces’ to ensure the implementation of our Socio-Economic Road Map”.

ADII further described blueprint for socio-economic development of the LGA launched during the Summit as a journey along a continuum, and consequently, has no final bus stop. “However, we have laid down measurement parameters to guide us through our chosen path. Ikwuano LGA has a Socio-Economic plan now. The implementation will reposition our dear communities in enjoying the dividends of democracy and exploiting her potentials”, the communique stated

In a related development, ADII frowned at House of Assembly; House of Representatives; Senate and Governorship candidates in the 2023 General Elections who failed to turn up during the Interactive session Ikwuano people had with candidates seeking elective offices. The association urged Ikwuano people to personally resolve whether or not such candidates ever considered Ikwuano in their political agenda.

Full text of the Communique reads as follows.

THE COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY AHAMEFULA DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE IKWUANO AFTER THE IKWUANO SOCIO-ECONOMIC SUMMIT 2023

i. Members and Executive of Ahamefula Development Initiative Ikwuano, ADII are grateful to God for accomplishing her 3-day Ikwuano Socio-Economic Summit 2023 with the theme: Sustainable Economic Development In Ikwuano: A Road Map For The 21st Century, which ran from Jan. 3-5, 2023. Over the 3 days, we succeeded in completing the following activities

ii. A. Launching of a Socio-Economic Blueprint for Ikwuano LGA titled: The Socio-Economic Road Map Towards Sustainable Development In The 21st Century.

iii. B. Attracting Experts and professionals from the public, private and civil society to lend their voices towards the creation of a sustainable Socio-Economic roadmap for a new Ikwuano.

iv. Inviting and interacting with candidates from the Political parties, especially those standing for offices including the House of Assembly; House of Representatives; Senate and Governorship in the 2023 General Elections, to present their plans and objectives for Ikwuano should they be elected.

v. ADII’s Vision and Mission Statements are anchored on achieving:

A sustainably developed, peaceful and just Ikwuano.

Prioritizing the interest of Ikwuano LGA in the pursuit of a developed, peaceful and just Local Government Area by entrenching the principles of justice, equity, leadership, accountability, transparency, selflessness and inclusivity.

vi. Our Socio-Economic Blueprint is a journey along a continuum, and consequently, has no final bus stop. However, we have laid down measurement parameters to guide us through our chosen path. Ikwuano has a Socio-Economic plan now. The implementation will reposition our dear communities in enjoying the dividends of democracy and exploiting her potentials

vii. Whilst we do not pretend that much has been achieved, we are encouraged by the unquestionable positive pulse gathered from the Summit that we have the support of Ikwuano people, and our potential investment partners to move in the direction we have identified. It is now incumbent on us to set up various ‘Task-Forces’ to ensure the implementation of our Socio-Economic Road Map.

viii. Candidates for the 2023 General Elections have made their presentations to Ikwuano people and many expect us to direct our people regarding candidates that should receive Ikwuano votes in February and March, 2023.

ix. We have reviewed all candidates, and not Political Parties, and we proffer as follows:

We took note that certain House of Assembly; House of Representatives; Senate and Governorship candidates in the 2023 General Elections not only refused to honour our invitation to the Summit, but also failed to send representative or excuses. We have communicated these names to Ikwuano people. The obvious question Ikwuano people must now resolve is whether those candidates that failed to turn up really have Ikwuano’s interest and progress in their political agenda.

x. Ahamefula Development Initiative Ikwuano promises to sustain the interaction with political candidates running for offices in any elections, ranging from the LGA elections; House of Assembly; House of Representatives; Senate; Gubernatorial and Presidential elections.

xi. In our subsequent engagement, we will ensure that candidates sign a code of conduct for peaceful elections, and consent to implementing their developmental plans for Ikwuano LGA

xii. The paradigm shift is that henceforth Ikwuano people must focus on credible candidates, not political parties when voting in 2023 General Elections

Thank you all for being part of this epoch Summit, and may God be with us all in Jesus name, amen

Signed:

The Executive,

Ahamefula Development Initiative Ikwuano.

Jan. 5, 2023