2023: Fintiri assures level playing ground for peaceful election

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has pledged to provide a level playing ground for peaceful, free, fair and credible election in the state.

Fintiri stated this at a one-day retreat for senior police officers and political actors in preparation for 2023 general elections on Thursday in Yola.

The exercise was being organised by the Police Command in the state.

He said the retreat would assist in creating awareness on the need for stakeholders’ contribution towards conduct of free, fair and peaceful election, adding that, “to achieve these, roles have to be clearly define for all stakeholders”.

The governor commended Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande for the initiative and pledged state government support to security agencies to enable them to protect lives and property as well as ensure peaceful elections.

Fintiri urged stakeholders to fully cooperate and contribute towards peaceful election in the state and country at large.

In his remarks, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, AIG zone 3, represented by Akande assured to provide enabling environment for peaceful election.

The police commissioner, who is the Co-Chairman, Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), appreciated the government and people of Adamawa for their support and cooperation.

He called on all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful election.

Also; Jameel Elyaqub, Administrative Secretary, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa, said the commission was doing everything possible to ensure credible elections in the county.

According to him, credible and peaceful election could be achieved with the support of the police and other stakeholders.

He, however, decried low collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by the electorate in the state.

The INEC official tasked political parties, candidate and other stakeholders on voter education to mobilise participation in PVCs collection.

He also urged politicians to shun vote buying, warning that such nefarious act would not be condoned. (NAN)