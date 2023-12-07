2023 FEPSGA: Contingent of Transport Ministry charged to win laurels

The sports contingent of the Ministry of Transportation/Marine & Blue Economy to the 2023 Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA), have been urged to first and foremost, extol the virtues of sportsmanship, portray the Ministry in positive light and above all, win laurels for the Ministry.

The Director, Human Resource Management, Tetshoma Dafeta gave the charge Wednesday, while addressing the Ministry’s contingent just before they depart for Minna, Niger State which is the host city for this year’s games.

She remarked that sporting should be everybody’s business, noting that it is in light of this that the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Magdalene Ajani has remained passionate about sports development by among other provisions, facilitated a functional gymnastics facility within the Ministry.

The Director of Human Resources further stated that the recent procurement of sporting kits for the staff should further motivate and invigorate the athletes who will be representing the Ministry at FEPSGA to win many medals to compliment the efforts of the Permanent Secretary.

The Manager of the Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy Sports Club, Engr. Samson Ojon, while expressing appreciation to the Permanent Secretary for the brand-new sporting kits, stated that the sports community has never had it so good, adding that this should translate to medals at the games.

The sports manager further disclosed that the 169-strong contingent to the games should one-another’s keeper and also provide a moral boost to one another during the games.

Ojon also harped on monitoring, noting that the Ministry’s contingent to the games is expected to stay through the duration of the games, and anything short of that is not acceptable.

