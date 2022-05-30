2023: Female presidential aspirant promises better life for Nigerians

Mrs Patience Key, a female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has promised better life for Nigerians, if elected.



Key made the pledge on Monday in Abakaliki when she met with chairmen, secretaries and elders of the party from the five states in the South-East.

She said that her agenda was focused on ensuring unity and peace, education and wealth creation, youths transformation, human capacity and infrastructure development.



She further said that she had developed a blueprint to achieve the agenda.

The governorship hopeful said that she would work to eliminate prejudice and discrimination against women.

She also promised to involve people living with disabilities in decision making process.

Key also spoke on security issues, saying that she would declare a state of emergency on security in the country, if voted into office.

She gave assurance that security personnel would be constantly trained and empowered to secure the country.



“My quest for leadership is for the betterment of the citizenry and development.

“I am here to solicit your support and for a collective fight for a great nation.

I have visited South-South and South-West,” Key told the party officials.

The PRP Chairman in the state, Mr Mathias Aninwachukwu, spoke on behalf of the officials in the zone.

Aninwachukwu promised to support the aspirant to achieve her goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by chairmen, secretaries and elders of PRP in the South-East states. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

