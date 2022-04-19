2023: Female aspirant seeks support

A female senatorial aspirant in Kogi West, Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi, has solicited the support of the executive members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi to sail through 2023 elections to the National Assembly.

Speaking with stakeholders at the APC Secretariats in Yagba East and Mopamuro local government areas on Tuesday, Eshanumi said her visit was to interface with them and formally declare her intention to represent Kogi West at the National Assembly.

She enjoined the delegates to support and encourage women’s participation in politics, noting that APC is bringing up a policy to fielding women candidates in various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

She appealed to the people, especially women to support themselves and rally round women candidates.

“I am here to appeal to you to give me your total support, and I will ensure I do the needful for me to emerge as the senator representing Kogi West”, she said.

Eshanumi noted that she contested for the same position in 2019, saying she would not disappoint the people if given the opportunity to represent them.

Responding, the APC Chairman Yagba East, Mr. Kehinde Atteh, commended the aspirant for her courage to step out to contest in the 2019 and for her resilience to come out again.

Atteh stressed that Yagba people have been lagging behind, saying, ”this is the time to re-orientate ourselves and give women a chance”.

He assured Eshanumi of the full support of the delegates, while urging the people to summon courage and do the needful.

”The senate position in Kogi West is Yagba’s turn, and we need to encourage ourselves; we will never accept imposition of any candidate,” Atteh said.

On his part, Mr Charles Omoyele, the Mopamuro APC Chairman, also commended Eshanumi for her courage, while advising her not to lose focus or give up.

”We are lucky in Yagba to have a woman that is contesting for Kogi West senatorial seat; God will lead you by His grace. If it is God’s will you will get there,” he said.

Omoyele promised to reinforce the support given to her in 2019, urging her to do it differently as they would be given women a chance this time around, and prayed for God’s approval.

Also speaking, APC Mopamuro Women Leader, Mrs Fehintola Zaccheous; and the party’s Assistant Legal Adviser, Mr Sunday Elefiku, assured the female aspirant of their total support.

Zaccheous commended Eshanumi for her efforts in 2019 and for the courage to come out again in in spite of the stress.

”We assure you that all Yagba women are solidly behind you to support you, because we know you are more than capable and you will make women proud,” Zaccheous said.

On his part, Elefiku encouraged Eshanumi to remain focused and not give up on her ambition, saying the men would be ready to do everything to support her.

Eshanumi made some cash and foodstuff donations to the stakeholders at APC secretariat.(NAN)

