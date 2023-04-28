2023 Federation Cup: Akwa United pip Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Enugu

By Nicholas Obisike

Akwa United FC of Uyo on Thursday defeated Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 1-0 in a 2023 Federation Cup round of 64 fixture at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) pitch.

Liman Amadu scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute of the game to take the Akwa Ibom team to the round of 32 of the competition.

All efforts by the Bauchi team to draw level failed as the Akwa United defenders were resistant at the back.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Akwa United coach, Ayodeji Ayeni, blamed the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) calendar for his players’ average performance.

He said Nigeria’s league calendar has been a difficult one for players as his team played a match on Monday in Uyo before heading to Enugu for Thursday’s match.

“I will say the slim scoreline was part of our game plan, because we instructed the players to hold it tight at the defence and the middle due to fatigue,” Ayeni said.

On his part, Wikki Tourists Coach, Gilbert Opana, said his team were not lucky to convert the numerous goalscoring chances they had in the game.

Opana said his team conceded the lone goal due to loss of concentration as the defenders failed to clear the ball well.

“This game has come and gone and we are going to approach our next match with Rangers with all seriousness in spite of our position on the log,” he said.(NAN)