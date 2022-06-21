2023: Expert tasks govts on security measures to reduce displacements

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Dr Abiola Adimula, Acting Director, Centre for Peace and Security Studies, Al-Hikmah University Ilorin, has called on governments to take functional security measures and deploy personnel for free, fair and peaceful general elections in 2023.

Dr Adimula, made the call at an event organised to celebrate World Refugee Day in Ilorin.

According to her, violence arising from 2023 electoral activities can lead to increase in displacement of persons and deepen security challenges for the nation.

“There is the need for the government to re-strategiseits security architecture to be able to arrest old and new vistas of violence and conflict in the country.

“Without tackling security issues, the problem of displacement cannot be sustainably addressed.

“A long term plan of returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) should be made. Internally displaced persons’ camps are temporary solutions to the country’s refugees challenges.

“Returning IDPs includes ensuring that the drivers of displacements have been addressed, and there is a strategic line of action to help them resettle and rebuild their lives.

“Nigeria’s displacement problem is only a feature of the deepening level of violence and conflict in the country.

“If the government can effectively tackle the security challenges, it is one step further to solving its displacement problems.

“Solving the security crisis means stopping the displacement figure from multiplying. Nigeria’s displaced population requires urgent humanitarian attention.

“According to news reports in 2020, about 7.9 million Nigerians require urgent humanitarian supports.

” Internally displaced persons’ camps are overburdened and devoid of adequate infrastructure for basic survival.

“The number of people in need of shelter keeps increasing as security issues soar. Therefore, as a matter of urgency, the Nigerian state must act fast on these important steps.”

Adimula said the ‘World Refugee Day’ was an opportunity to promote empathy and understanding for their plight, as well as to recognise their courage and resilience in rebuilding their lives. (NAN)

